Messina, in arrivo i 476 migranti della Sea Eye 4. Altri 425 attendono in mare

Migrants arrive in Pozzallo, near Ragusa, Sicily Island, Italy, 21 May 2021. The Sea Eye ship is docked in the port of Pozallo carrying 414 migrants on board, including 150 minors, rescued in recent days in the Mediterranean. The ship obtained authorization to disembark in a safe harbor last Wednesday, following the evacuation for health reasons of a young man on a 'Capitaneria di Porto' patrol boat off the coast of Palermo.ANSA/ FRANCESCO RUTA